Leimon's Pizzeria enjoys serving customers in Adel

Becky Carlyle - Correspondent

Leimon’s Pizzeria has been serving guests their award-winning pizza since 1994. This summer, the pizza can be found in Adel.

“Our ‘office views’ are county fairs, state fairs, music festivals, car shows, and more, but our long, grand, love affair for pizza might be too cheesy to share here,” Rebecca Leimon said.

Leimon and her husband, Dan and family, own Leimon’s Pizzeria. Dan started the business with carnival game trailers in 1969, the same year he received his teaching license. Every summer, on the last day of school, Dan would hit the road to travel throughout the Midwest, staying in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Leimon joined Dan on their traveling journey in 1984.

“My husband and I enjoyed our teaching careers, but couldn’t wait to spend our summers traveling to county fairs and carnivals throughout the Midwest,” Leimon said. “In 1994, we took a leap of faith and opened Leimon’s Pizzeria.”

To purchase their first pizza wagon, they sold all the game trailers. Today, they have three custom-built pizza trailers and a fry trailer. Inside the trailers, they have commercial ovens and fryers. One of the pizzeria trailers is currently in Adel, next to Lincoln Savings Bank on Nile Kinnick Drive.

“Our son Bryan [Enloe] led the way tossing pizza from day one,” Leimon said. “It’s been a wild ride working together over the years.”

In 2010, Enloe’s wife, Jennie, joined the traveling lifestyle. One of Enloe’s sons, Joe, is following in his dad’s footsteps by working at the family pizza business.

Pre-COVID-19, their schedule flowed like clockwork, with only a few new events added each year.

“We would start in south Texas in early spring and travel the Midwest all summer long, working our way south in the fall,” Leimon said. “As we traveled year after year, each county started to feel like home.”

Before COVID-19, they would often split up their trailers and be at multiple events at one time, but Leimon enjoyed having all three trailers back together again at the Iowa State Fair.

“I think one of the hardest emotional blows this year, is the loss of the Iowa State Fair,” she said.

For over 25 years, thousands of past FFA ushers, wearing yellow shirts, would stampede from the grandstand down Rock Island to their pizza trailer by the swine barn. The FFA ushers would grab a few slices of pizza after a long day showing animals and working the grandstand.

“It was always the highlight of our year,” she said. “We believe in these hard-working kids. Each year, we would host pizza parties for them and issued scholarships annually. Seeing so many familiar faces here in Adel, is mending that missing piece of our hearts this year.”

Leimon’s Pizzeria has been coming to Dallas County for the last decade. Leimon shared Adel is one of their favorite communities. She feels that having a mobile business and lifestyle has given them countless opportunities to meet some of the most amazing people nationwide, from all different walks of life and backgrounds.

“The folks around here are genuine, true,” Leimon said. “We made some great friendships over the last 10 years here. As the world and our industry was shutting down, our good friends encouraged us to bring our pizza here to Adel and how could we argue.”

To set up their pizzeria in Adel, they first wanted to keep a stellar reputation within the community. They installed a power pole to power their trailer and also worked with the city and state health departments.

“Our family is praying to be able to stay until our equipment can’t take the colder temperatures,” Leimon said. “We also have confirmed our arrangements to come back as the spring flowers bloom.”

To ensure customer safety during COVID-19, they spent a lot of time with state inspectors to implement best practices. They also check temperatures before each shift, installed barriers and continue to practice sanitizing and safe handwashing.

To prepare their pizzas, they use quality ingredients and their pies are made fresh to order for pick up. They also offer single slices that are always hot and ready for on-the-go needs. They encourage people to bring their own chairs to sit and eat over on the grass by their stand.

“Our award-winning Jalapeno Popper Pizza has been a huge hit in Adel,” Leimon said.

They also serve a cauliflower crust, meat lovers and fresh veggie toppings. They recently brought sizzling funnel cakes, hand dipped corndogs, gooey Ellsworth cheese curds and real fresh cut French fries.

“[It] all pairs well with our fresh lemonade,” she said.

Leimon would like to thank Dallas County for welcoming them into the Adel community over the years.

“We are happy to serve you and will do our best to always make you smile,” she said.

Leimon’s Pizzeria is currently open 4-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. This week, the business will also be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hours are subject to change. Updates are posted on the Leimon’s Pizzeria Facebook page.

To schedule a pizza party, call 515-981-3845 to request a pick-up time.