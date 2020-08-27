Roy R Estle Memorial Library breaks ground on phase two of renovation project

T.K. West - Correspondent

The Roy R Estle Memorial Library recently broke ground on its new addition during a ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 20. This addition, which will be approximately 5,000 square feet, is part of the second phase of the library’s project. Phase one of the project, which included the remodeling of the circulation desk and staff area, was completed in July.

“The Phase 1 remodel provides us with a much-needed technology update,” Roy R Estle Memorial Library Director Shelly Cory said. “Our staff area is better equipped with outlets, storage and workspaces. And our new circulation desk is more user-friendly for our patrons with more space and easier access to the card catalog.”

More:Area libraries start planning process for new facilities, remodeling existing buildings

Phase 2 of the project, which does not have a completion date as of yet, will also include a remodel on the remainder of the existing library and will cost around $1.6 million. Other new amenities from the overall project include additional public computers, reading areas and ground level handicap accessibility.

Cory said that once phase 2 is completed, they will not only have opened up the entrance into the current children’s section but they will have also updated flooring, lights, the ceiling, and more.

“Phase 2 will better support the community by providing a larger children's section, a dedicated teen space and a study room; but also, this addition will add a program room that will double as a community room,” Cory said.

Because some grants have currently been put on hold for the year, funding for the project has come from the Penny Burnett Trust, local residents, and a portion of LOST funds.

Those interested in donating or helping can reach out to library staff, City Hall, or library board members. Although the bids for both phases have come in lower than expected, the library currently estimates around $200,000 of funds needed for the completion of the project.