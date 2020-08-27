SUBSCRIBE NOW

Roy R Estle Memorial Library breaks ground on phase two of renovation project

T.K. West - Correspondent
Dallas Center Library, City Staff, City Council, Estes Construction and Pelds Engineering and Architecture representatives help break ground on phase two of the Roy R Estle Memorial Library renovation project.

The Roy R Estle Memorial Library recently broke ground on its new addition during a ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 20. This addition, which will be approximately 5,000 square feet, is part of the second phase of the library’s project. Phase one of the project, which included the remodeling of the circulation desk and staff area, was completed in July.   

“The Phase 1 remodel provides us with a much-needed technology update,” Roy R Estle Memorial Library Director Shelly Cory said. “Our staff area is better equipped with outlets, storage and workspaces.  And our new circulation desk is more user-friendly for our patrons with more space and easier access to the card catalog.” 

More:Area libraries start planning process for new facilities, remodeling existing buildings

The first phase of the Roy R Estle Memorial Library renovation project included remodeling the circulation desk.

Phase 2 of the project, which does not have a completion date as of yet, will also include a remodel on the remainder of the existing library and will cost around $1.6 million. Other new amenities from the overall project include additional public computers, reading areas and ground level handicap accessibility.  

Cory said that once phase 2 is completed, they will not only have opened up the entrance into the current children’s section but they will have also updated flooring, lights, the ceiling, and more.  

“Phase 2 will better support the community by providing a larger children's section, a dedicated teen space and a study room; but also, this addition will add a program room that will double as a community room,” Cory said.  

From left, Shelly Cory, Library Director, Robert Findlay, Library Board President and Michael Kidd, Mayor, break ground on phase two of the Dallas Center library renovation project.

Because some grants have currently been put on hold for the year, funding for the project has come from the Penny Burnett Trust, local residents, and a portion of LOST funds.    

Those interested in donating or helping can reach out to library staff, City Hall, or library board members. Although the bids for both phases have come in lower than expected, the library currently estimates around $200,000 of funds needed for the completion of the project.  

From left, Shelly Cory, Library Director; Curt Pion, City Council; Daniel Willrich, Pelds Engineering and Architecture; Kyle Spahr, Estes Construction; Robert Findlay, Library Board President; Michael Kidd, Mayor and Danny Beyer, City Council during the groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 20.