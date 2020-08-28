Adel Police Report: Aug. 5-16

Submitted by Adel Police Department

It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

8-5-20

Theft: A Rayne, LA resident reported a theft from a vehicle in the 400 block of S. 12th St. Item estimated at $4,000.

8-6-20

Theft: An Adel resident reported an attempted scam in the River Vista Trailer Park. Nothing taken.

Arrest: A 25 year old female Franklin, TN resident was arrested for operating while intoxicated, carrying weapon while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.

8-7-20

Theft: A Pleasant Hill resident reported a theft from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Greene St. Items estimated at $350.

8-8-20

Criminal Mischief: ADM High School of Adel reported criminal mischief and arson in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Damages estimated at $310.

8-11-20

Theft: Adel Storage LLC of Adel reported criminal mischief in the 1900 block of Brickyard Rd. Item estimated at $400.

8-13-20

Accident: A vehicle owned by a New Virginia, Iowa driver was parked in the 100 block of N. 9th St. when it jumped the curb and struck a park bench. Damages estimated at $1,000.

8-14-20

Burglary: An Earlham resident reported a burglary in the 1900 block of Brickyard Rd. Damages estimated at $10.00.

Accident: Driver one was stopped in the 1700 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. when vehicle two struck vehicle one from behind. Damage estimated at $600.

8-15-20

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft from a vehicle in the 1600 block of Madison Ct. Items estimated at $350.

Arrest: A 34 year old female Adel resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault.

8-16-20

Arrest: A 25 year old female Urbandale resident was arrested for operating while intoxicated, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrest: An 18 year old male Adel resident was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (THC wax) and driving while license suspended.

Arrest: An 18 year old male Adel resident was arrested for Possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

Arrest: A male juvenile, age 16, of Adel, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).