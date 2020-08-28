Dallas County Sheriff's Report: Aug. 18-22

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Aug. 18, 2020

A 21 year old female Winterset resident was arrested on a warrant for unauthorized use of credit card.

Aug. 19, 2020

A 41 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was assault causing bodily injury.

A 23 year old male Urbandale resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was theft 4th degree.

Aug. 20, 2020

A 27 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested and charged with operating while under the influence – 1st offense. He was also cited for open container and failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.

A 30 year old West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug stamp.

A 27 year old Casey resident was arrested on a warrant for interference with official acts.

A 57 year old male Clive resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Aug. 22, 2020

A 47 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license revoked.

A 30 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for harassment – 1st degree and assault causing bodily injury.