Dallas County Sheriff's Report: Aug. 18-22
It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Aug. 18, 2020
A 21 year old female Winterset resident was arrested on a warrant for unauthorized use of credit card.
Aug. 19, 2020
A 41 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was assault causing bodily injury.
A 23 year old male Urbandale resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was theft 4th degree.
Aug. 20, 2020
A 27 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested and charged with operating while under the influence – 1st offense. He was also cited for open container and failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
A 30 year old West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug stamp.
A 27 year old Casey resident was arrested on a warrant for interference with official acts.
A 57 year old male Clive resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Aug. 22, 2020
A 47 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license revoked.
A 30 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for harassment – 1st degree and assault causing bodily injury.