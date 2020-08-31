Grimes Library Events: September virtual programs

Submitted by Grimes Public Library

The Grimes Public Library continues to offer curbside service and limited library access on the following days:

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1 to 4:30 p.m.

The library will be closing ½ hour early for extra cleaning.

Events: Self-Care September

Tuesday, Sept. 1: DIY Aromatherapy Candles

Tuesday, Sept. 8: DIY Bath Bombs & Shower Steamers

Tuesday, Sept. 15: DIY Sugar Scrubs

Craft Grab Bag: Thursday, Sept. 3

Scavenger Hunt: A Colorful Hunt –Thursday, Sept. 10

Craft Grab Bag: Thursday, Sept. 17

Weekly Programs

Mondays

Join Miss Kelly for Move and Groove: Pre-K stories, yoga, and dancing.

Tuesdays

Self-Care September: Now more than ever, it is important to take care of your health and well-being. Every Tuesday during the month of September we will have a virtual self-care program. Most products can be made using common household items however, the library will supply some necessary elements each week. The bags will be placed outside the front door. Available while supplies last. Call the library for curbside pickup.

Wednesdays

Join us this fall for a New Family Reading Group! Each month we will read and discuss one popular book series that the whole family can enjoy. September’s book series is the ever-popular, Harry Potter! Check in each week for discussion questions and fun activities for the whole family.

Fridays

Pick up your Storytime Craft Bag at the Library anytime during the week, then tune in on Friday for a Storytime with Miss Amanda: Pre-K books, rhymes, and early literacy tips.

Saturdays

Join us virtually this fall on Saturdays as we get creative with new art projects, crafts and experiments!