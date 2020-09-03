ADM, Waukee districts report additional COVID-19 cases

Staff Report

The ADM Community School District was notified of additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Aug. 31.

The district was notified on Sept. 3 that an ADM Middle School student tested positive for COVID-19. Dallas County Health Department helped conduct contact tracing to identify individuals who were within six feet of the positive individual for longer than 15 minutes, a statement on the district's website said.

"As a result, the Dallas County Health Department has identified 17 individuals that will be identified as close contacts. Individuals identified as close contacts will be contacted by the state or local health agency and will be placed in a 14 day quarantine," the district said.

As of Aug. 31, ADM CSD learned that an Adel Elementary student tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 28.

"The student had not attended school on-site this school year. Therefore, in consultation with the Dallas County Health Department, it has been determined that no other students or staff will be identified as a close contact (within six feet for more than 15 minutes) due to an exposure while on-site at ADM," the district said.

The district also learned that a non-teaching staff member tested positive on Aug. 28.

"In consultation with the Dallas County Health Department, it has been determined that no students or staff will be identified as a close contact due to an exposure while on-site at ADM," ADM CSD said.

ADM CSD continues to update the public on COVID-19 cases and other news on the district website.

The Waukee Community School District has also reported additional COVID-19 cases.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, five students and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The district has 9,217 students learning on-site and 1,800 total staff members.

The district added that 166 staff and/or students are currently isolating/quarantining by Dallas County Public Health. The buildings with confirmed positive cases include Maple Grove Elementary, Prairieview School, Waukee Middle School, Walnut Hills Elementary and Woodland Hills Elementary Childcare.

The Waukee CSD will continue to update staff, students, parents and the community through the district's website.

The Van Meter Community School District has also reported one positive COVID-19 case.

As of Aug. 28, the district said it has one active COVID-19 case within its student/staff population.

"That individual is in isolation for 10 days and all close contacts have been notified to quarantine for 14 days, the district said on its website. "We also have other students in quarantine who have had exposures to COVID-19 outside of the school."

The Van Meter district reminds parents to update the district if their child has been exposed to COVID-19 outside of school.

"We need your help in trying to keep the spread of COVID-19 limited," the district said.