Dallas County Democrats hosting drive-thru events Sept. 5-6

Submitted by Dallas County Democrats

The Dallas County Democratic Party is hosting "drive-thru" events across the county during the weekend of Sept. 5-6, where citizens can minimize their contact with others and stay safe during COVID-19.

Dallas County citizens and residents will have the opportunity to:

Register to vote or update their registration to their current address if needed

Request an official 2020 absentee ballot by mail

Get Democratic yard signs for all candidates

And other volunteer opportunities

Locations for the drive-thru events include:

Adel - Adel Family Fun Center - 1526 Greene St. Adel, IA 50003 on Saturday, Sept. 5 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Perry - Perry High School main entrance - 1200 18th St. Perry, IA 50220 on Sunday, Sept. 6 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Waukee - Waukee Centennial Park - 1255 Warrior Ln. Waukee, IA 50263 on Sunday, Sept. 6 between 3-7 p.m.

These events are free and run by volunteers, and open to any residents of Dallas County. Yard signs will be first come first serve at each location. For any questions please email: dcdyardsigns@gmail.com