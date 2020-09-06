Dallas County Sheriff Report: Aug. 24-31

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Aug. 24, 2020

Driver one was on N Ave, waiting to make a turn onto Fairground Rd., when her vehicle was struck from behind by driver two. No injuries were reported. Vehicle one received approximately $1,000 damage and was able to be driven away from the scene. Vehicle two received approximately $3,000 damage and was towed away from the scene.

A Madrid man was cited and released for criminal mischief – 5th degree.

Aug. 25, 2020

A 22 year old male Woodward resident was arrested for driving while license denied or revoked.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on 360th Street. No injuries were reported. The vehicle received approximately $2,000 damage, but was able to be driven away from the scene.

Driver one was traveling westbound on Hwy 141 when he slowed for a car in front of him turning onto D Ave. He was struck in the rear of his vehicle by driver two. Both vehicles had minor damage estimated at approximately $2,000 apiece. No injuries were reported. Driver two was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported was traveling northbound in the 31200 block of L Ave. The vehicle sustained approximately $1,000 damage and there were no reported injuries.

Driver one was traveling State Street in Dexter when she slowed to turn onto Grant Street. Driver two struck the rear of vehicle one, causing significant damage to both vehicles. Vehicle one received approximately $3,000 in damage. Driver one was transported to Mercy Hospital for complaints of neck and back pain. Driver two reported no injuries. Vehicle two received approximately $5,000. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Driver two was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on I-80 near the 107 mile marker. The driver refused medical treatment at the time, after the airbags deployed. The car received approximately $6,000 damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Aug 27, 2020

A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of R Ave and 180th Street. Both vehicles rolled as a result of the collision, but no injuries were reported. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. Vehicle one received approximately $20,000 damage and vehicle two received approximately $8,000 damage. No citations were issued.

A 28 year old female Pleasant Hill resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of controlled substance – 2nd offense.

A Minburn driver was driving west on 190th St when she failed to navigate a turn onto 195th St. The Ford Explorer she was driving went into the south ditch and back onto the roadway before going into the north ditch where it rolled. The driver was checked out by medics but refused transport. The vehicle sustained approximately $3,000 damage.

Aug. 28, 2020

A 41 year old male Van Meter resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was operating while under the influence 2nd offense.

A 36 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license under suspension.

Aug. 29, 2020

A 38 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of controlled substance- 1st offense and operate vehicle without owners consent.

A 32 year old male Cedar Rapids resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of controlled substance- 1st offense.

Aug. 30, 2020

A 41 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, susp, cancelled or revoked.

A 20 year old male Bouton resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of controlled substance – 1st offense.

Aug. 31, 2020

A 21 year old Booneville resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault – 1st offense.

A 28 year old Winterset resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of drug paraphernalia.

A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Hwy 44 and W Ave. Each vehicle was stopped at a stop sign when they both proceeded into the intersection and one vehicle turned into the path of the other vehicle, causing a collision. Vehicle one received approximately $3,000 damage and vehicle two received approximately $1,000 damage. There were no injuries reported.

Driver one was traveling on Hwy 141 near I Ct. when driver two pulled out from a stop sign in front of vehicle one. Driver one was unable to stop and a collision occurred. Vehicle one received approximately $3,000 and vehicle two received approximately $3,000 damage. There were no injuries reported and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. Driver two was cited for the stop sign violation and driving while license is suspended.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 31000 block of 360th St. The vehicle received approximately $10,000 damage and had to be towed from the scene. There were no injuries to the occupant of the vehicle.

A Dexter driver was traveling in the 25000 block of 347th St, when he failed to navigate a turn. His vehicle slid into the ditch causing approximately $1,400 damage. He was not injured and the vehicle was pulled out of the ditch and driven from the scene.