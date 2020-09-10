Free winter gear to be handed out Sept. 19 in Adel

Submitted by Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Winter coats, boots, hats and mittens will be handed out for free on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Adel First Christian Church, 218 N 9th St. The event will be held outdoors in the parking lot at the corner of Nile Kinnick Dr. and Rapids St.

Everyone is welcome. The winter items will be handed out for free for Dallas County children high school age and under. A rain date has been set for Sept. 26.

Attendees are asked to wear a facemask and practice social distancing.