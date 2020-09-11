Adel Police Report: Aug. 24-29

Submitted by Adel Police Department

It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

8-24-20

Accident: A vehicle driven by A Dallas Center driver was traveling northbound in the 28000 block of R Ave. when a bicycle ridden by an Urbandale rider struck the side of his vehicle. Damages estimated at $1,700.

Arrest: A 33 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a Marshall County warrant for condition of release violation.

8-25-20

Accident: Vehicle one was stopped in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Vehicle two struck the rear of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $1,550.

Arrest: A 20 year old female Adel resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for probation violation and for assault on a peace officer.

8-26-20

Accident: A vehicle driven by an Elkhart driver was traveling southbound in the 28000 block of R Ave. when the truck boom hit a power line owned by MidAmerican Energy. Damages estimated at $1,510.

8-27-20

Accident: Vehicle one was backing up in the 1500 block of Locust St. Vehicle two was also backing up when the vehicles struck each other. Damages estimated at $5,000.

Accident: A hit and run accident occurred in the 300 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. when a vehicle driven by an Adel driver was traveling southbound and another vehicle struck the rear of her vehicle and left the scene. Damages estimated at $50.

Accident: A vehicle driven by a Fenton, Missouri driver was traveling eastbound in the 400 block of S 7th St. when his trailer caught the power line owned by MidAmerican Energy. Damages estimated at $1,000.

8-28-20

Accident: A vehicle driven by an Ogden driver was traveling westbound in the 24000 block of Highway 6 when he struck of bucket in the roadway. Damages estimated at $500.

8-29-20

Accident: Vehicle one was traveling westbound in the 26000 block of Highway 6. Vehicle two was crossing the intersection and struck vehicle one. Damages estimated at $4,500.

Arrest: A 35 year old Perry resident was arrested for disorderly conduct.