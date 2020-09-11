Jean Marie Cardinell Chapter, DAR, delivers items to Dallas County Ambulance Services

Submitted by Candy Brown

On 9/11 every year, now known as Patriot Day, it is not only a time to reflect on the events of that day but also a time to thank those currently serving our communities. Candy Brown, Commemorative Chair for the Jean Marie Cardinell Chapter, DAR, stopped in at the Dallas County Ambulance Services in Adel on Friday, Sept. 11 with a tub of goodies.

In the mix were stuffed animals for them to carry with them on emergent runs for younger ones and all kinds of snacks for them. Accepting the donation was Dashel Ross and Jacob Royster.

Brown was a long time employee of the Federal government and these events changed the way business was conducted from that point on. This is just one way the DAR promotes education and patriotism.