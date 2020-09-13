Dallas County Sheriff's Report: Sept. 1-8

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Sept. 1, 2020

A 32 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested for violated probation terms. The original charge was possession of a controlled substance and interference.

Sept. 2, 2020

A 39 year old Des Moines resident was arrested on violation of probation. The original charge was forgery.

Sept. 3, 2020

A 23 year old male Urbandale resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 37 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while barred.

A Bronson, Florida driver had pulled his semi-tractor over to the shoulder of I-80 eastbound near the 115 mile marker. He forgot to set the brake and the vehicle rolled into the ditch. No injuries were reported and the semi received approximately $2,000 damage.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 13000 block of N Ave. There were no injuries reported and the vehicle had to be towed from the scene with approximately $5,000 damage.

Sept. 4, 2020

A 51 year old Casey resident was cited and released for driving while barred, driving while license denied or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

Driver one was traveling northbound and stopped for the 4 way stop at the intersection of 240th St and N Ave. He entered the intersection at the same time as driver two. Driver one was unable to stop and hit vehicle two with his motorcycle. There were no injuries reported and damage to both vehicles was reported at approximately $2,000 each. Driver two was issued a citation for failure to obey stop sign.

Sept. 5, 2020

A 49 year old female Grand Junction resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for pretrial conference. The original charge was theft 4th degree.

Sept. 6, 2020

A 28 year old male Madrid resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 58 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for operating while under the influence 2nd offense.

A Jamaica driver was driving northbound in the 22000 block of N Ave when she struck one of two deer that attempted to cross the road. The vehicle sustained approximately $6,000 damage and had to be towed from the scene. There were no injuries reported to the driver.

Sept. 7, 2020

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on J Ave, near the K tri. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was reported at approximately $3,000. The driver was able to drive the vehicle away from the scene.

Sept. 8, 2020

A Davenport driver was traveling eastbound on I-80 during a rainstorm when she lost control of her vehicle and hit the cable barrier, damaging the cable barrier and several support poles. There were no injuries report and the vehicle sustained approximately $15,000 damage. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.