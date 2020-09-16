ADM Scholarship Foundation announces September Students of the Month
Spring Break March 2020 turned into five months with no school, no prom and limited senior commencement. Then September came and school brought a whole new look and options for the 2020-2021 year. Face masks are the new fashion statement, no lockers (heavy backpacks only), possibility for taking virtual classes and limited activities. Acknowledgment goes to the teachers for adjusting to a whole new way of teaching and the challenges presented daily.
The Student of the Month program is continuing and each month teachers name a student(s) in their line of teaching for recognition by local businesses and the ADM Scholarship Foundation. The businesses make a contribution to the Scholarship Foundation honoring these students. Congratulations to the September Students of the Month.
Student of the Month
Anna West—Raccoon Valley Bank
Kiwanis
Sarena Gibson and Jacob Yanacheak
Fine Arts
Marching Band: Megan Olson and Kalie Dalen — Lincoln Savings Bank
Football Players -- Fuller Petroleum Service
- Week 1: Tate Stine-Smith and Justice Paulson
- Week 2: Cody Felt and Devin Warmuth
Volleyball
Campbell “Soup” James — Patrick’s Restaurant
Cheer
Hayley Owen — Azalea Lane Boutique
Boys Cross Country
Nathan Royer — River Valley Insurance
Girls Cross Country
Hannah Welch — Adel Rotary Club
A special thank you to the faculty of the ADM School District for their devotion to these students and their efforts to recognize them for their accomplishments. Also a big thank you to the local businesses that make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to honor the students.
All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide scholarships to graduating seniors of the ADM School District going on to post-secondary education. Over $700,000 has been given in scholarships since the Foundation’s inception in 1985. More information may be found at the website www.admscholarshipfoundation.com or you may contact a board member listed on the site.