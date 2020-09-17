Around the County Events

Staff Report

Free Winter Gear Giveaway

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Adel First Christian Church, 218 N 9th St.

Winter coats, boots, hats and mittens will be handed out for free on Sept. 19 at Adel First Christian Church. The event will be held outdoors in the parking lot at the corner of Nile Kinnick Dr. and Rapids St. Everyone is welcome. The winter items will be handed out for free for Dallas County children high school age and under. Attendees are asked to wear a facemask and practice social distancing. A rain date has been set for Sept. 26.

Vintage and Made Fair

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

The Vintage & Made Fair Fall Edition will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19. Admission is $8 while children 12 and under are free. The event will feature over 80 handmade and vintage vendors, musicians performing live along with food/beverage vendors. For more information and current COVID-19 guidelines, visit www.vintagandmadefair.com

Fall Open House

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Harvey's Greenhouse, 611 Nile Kinnick Dr S, Adel.

Harvey’s Greenhouse will host its first Fall Open House on Saturday, Sept. 19. Enjoy apple cider and fall treats with friends as you browse catalogs to plan your perennial gardens for Spring 2021. A photo booth for taking Fall themed pictures with friends and family will be available as well as a scarecrow making tutorial for kids.

Apple Festival

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Penoach Winery, Adel.

The annual Apple Festival at Penoach Winery will be held on Sept. 19. Food, produce, craft and jewelry vendors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors will be spread out to accommodate social distancing guidelines, and attendees are asked to do the same. Wine specials will be available all day along with Ferinheit Pizza. The winery remains closed for tastings, but wine can be picked up for carry out and enjoyed on the lawn. Attendees are asked to bring your own chairs, opener and glasses. The winery will be open until 5 for carry out. The Brick ‘n Bob concert originally scheduled for the Apple Fest will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. There will be no tickets sold for this event, so just come and enjoy! There will be food available.

Harvest Carry Out Supper

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Washington Township School (Corner of P-58 and F-31) 7 miles south of Perry.

A Harvest Carry Out Supper will be held on Sept. 26. A free-will offering will be taken. The menu includes pork loin, cheesy potatoes, bake beans, roll, bar and water. Outdoor seating will be available, weather permitting. Protocol for COVID-19 will be followed.