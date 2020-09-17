Waukee Mayor delaying mask mandate due to newly released data

Submitted by City of Waukee

WAUKEE — The emergency proclamation requiring face coverings in public places in Waukee, originally set to go into effect Sept. 18, 2020, is being delayed as City officials review newly released data. The City of Waukee received zip code-specific data from the Dallas County Public Health Department. Although the data has been requested previously, this is the first time that Waukee-specific positive COVID-19 case numbers have been made available to City officials.

“Up until today, we’ve had to make community decisions related to COVID-19 based on countywide information,” said Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke. “Now that these Waukee-specific numbers are being made available, we will be able to make more exact data-driven decisions as to how to protect community members from contracting COVID-19.”

According to the newly released data, there were 40 total active cases diagnosed in Waukee from Sept. 5 through Sept. 14, 2020.

“We are requesting the historical zip code-specific data for our City and plan to work with Dallas County and State health officials to review trends.” Clarke said. “It is our hope that with this analysis, we can set a data-driven target for future mask mandate proclamations.”

Mayor Clarke’s current proclamation is being amended to strongly encourage the wearing of facial coverings in public settings in Waukee.