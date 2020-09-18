Adel Police Report: Aug. 24 - Sept. 4

Submitted by Adel Police Department

It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

8-24-20

Theft: An Urbandale resident reported a theft of a motor vehicle in the 1400 block of Penoach St. Item returned.

Accident: Vehicle one was traveling eastbound in the 800 block of Greene St. Vehicle two was also traveling eastbound. Driver one struck of side of vehicle two. Damages estimated at $500.

9-1-20

Theft: An Adel resident reported an attempted scam in the 1000 block of Shelby Dr. Nothing taken.

9-2-20

Theft: Casey’s General Store of Adel reported a theft in the 1700 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Items valued at $8.

9-4-20

Theft: An Adel resident reported an attempted scam in the 1600 block of S. 15th St. Nothing taken.