Dallas County organizations receive Wellmark Foundation MATCH grants

DES MOINES — The Wellmark Foundation has provided 16 Iowa organizations with Large Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grants. These grant recipients were notified in May and had 16-weeks to secure the required match amount in order to receive their funds from The Wellmark Foundation. All of the funded projects will help individuals, families and communities achieve better health through built environment initiatives that encourage physical activity.

“The Wellmark Foundation is proud to award a cumulative total of $1,476,248 to these 16 Iowa organizations,” said Mary Lawyer, The Wellmark Foundation executive director. “These organizations and their projects designed to improve the well-being of the communities they serve well into the future.”

The local organizations that were awarded Large MATCH grants include:

City of De Soto, $50,000 De Soto Sidewalk Project - Phase I

Waukee Betterment Foundation, $100,000 Epic All-Inclusive Playground



To learn more about these projects, visit Wellmark.com/Foundation. Since its inception in 1991, The Wellmark Foundation has provided more than $36 million in grant funding to communities across Iowa and South Dakota.