Dallas County Sheriff's Report: Sept. 3-13

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Sept. 3, 2020

A 37 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for driving while barred.

Sept. 4, 2020

A 41 year old female Dallas Center resident was arrested on a warrant for identity theft under $1,000.

Sept. 7, 2020

Driver one was traveling on Hwy 17 and slowed to make a turn onto Windcrest Dr, when her car was struck from behind by vehicle two. There were no injuries reported and vehicle one sustained approximately $5,000 damage. Vehicle two sustained $3,000 damage. Driver two was cited for failure to stop in an assure clear distance.

Sept. 8, 2020

A 28 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief 2nd degree.

A 65 year old male was arrested on a warrant for open container, reckless driving, failure to maintain control and operating while under the influence – 1st offense.

Sept. 9, 2020

A 49 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance – 3rd offense.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 18000 block of Hwy 141. There were no injuries reported to the occupants of the vehicle. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. The vehicle sustained approximately $15,000 damage.

Sept. 10, 2020

A 47 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation terms. The original charge was possession of a controlled substance – 2nd offense and go armed with knife blade.

A 38 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole.

A 36 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for driving while license under suspension.

A Peoria, Az, was driving westbound on I-80 at the 100 mile marker, when he lost control on the wet road and ran into the cable barrier and came to rest in the median. The driver was checked out by EMS and released at the scene. The vehicle sustained approximately $12,000 in damage and had to be towed from the scene.

A West Des Moines driver was traveling westbound on 335th Street when she failed to navigate a turn onto Wendover Road and entered the ditch. The driver was not injured in the accident. Damage was estimated at approximately $5,000 and the vehicle was towed from the scene. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability. The driver was then taken into custody for operating while under the influence 1st offense.

Sept. 11, 2020

A 36 year old male Mohave County, Az resident was arrested on a warrant for sexual abuse – 3rd degree and incest.

A 41 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for driving while license under suspension.

Sept. 12, 2020

A 19 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested for controlled substance violation.

A 19 year old male Urbandale resident was arrested for controlled substance violation.

An Ottumwa resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of controlled substance – 1st offense.

Sept. 13, 2020

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on 190th St. near 25000 block. No injuries were reported to the occupants of the vehicle. Damage was estimated at $3,500, but they were able to drive the vehicle away from the scene.

A 35 year old male Urbandale resident was arrested on a warrant for controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp and possession of controlled substance – 1st offense.

A 20 year old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.