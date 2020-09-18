De Soto Police Report: Aug. 1-27

Submitted by De Soto Police Department

8-1-20

Adrian Harvey and Brandon Carlson reported criminal mischief to their vehicles.

8-3-20

Male arrested for driving under suspension and felon in possession of a handgun.

8-8-20

Male arrested for operating while intoxicated 1st offense.

8-10-20

Female reported a sex abuse assault.

Sandra Solarzano reported a burglary of her vehicle.

8-15-20

Male arrested for operating while intoxicated 1st offense.

8-22-20

Male arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

8-24-20

Male cited and released for driving under suspension.

8-24-20

8-27-20

Chintankumar Patel reported two bicycles were stolen and another that had been dropped off had been stolen a week before. The recovered bike was returned to the owner and Patel’s bikes were located and returned.