De Soto Police Report: Aug. 1-27
It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
8-1-20
Adrian Harvey and Brandon Carlson reported criminal mischief to their vehicles.
8-3-20
Male arrested for driving under suspension and felon in possession of a handgun.
8-8-20
Male arrested for operating while intoxicated 1st offense.
8-10-20
Female reported a sex abuse assault.
Sandra Solarzano reported a burglary of her vehicle.
8-15-20
Male arrested for operating while intoxicated 1st offense.
8-22-20
Male arrested for assault causing bodily injury.
8-24-20
Male cited and released for driving under suspension.
8-24-20
Male cited and released for driving under suspension.
8-27-20
Chintankumar Patel reported two bicycles were stolen and another that had been dropped off had been stolen a week before. The recovered bike was returned to the owner and Patel’s bikes were located and returned.