Dallas Center Rotary propels new ice rink shed

Submitted by Dallas Center Rotary Club

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Mary Ireland, president of the Dallas Center Rotary Club presented a check for $9,000 to Mayor Michael Kidd, City Clerk Cindy Riesselman, Parks and Recreation Board Chair Mary Werch and Zachary Funk, owner of Sun Rise Sheds.

“In early January, the Club decided to help the town build and equip a shed, similar to the one used for roller skating in Mound Park. This shed would be placed beside the ice rink in Heritage Park," Ireland said. "It will hold ice skates and other necessary equipment to loan to youth and adults who want to try a new sport. We also will have the counter space to maintain the equipment, provide some concessions, and allow for ease in loaning out equipment.”

The Park Board and City Council accepted the club’s offer and agreed to construct a concrete platform for the shed, to run electricity to it and to install a street light to allow evening skating if the club could gather most of the shed costs.

Since then, despite COVID-19 challenges, the club has obtained grants from the Dallas County Foundation and the Rotary 6000 Foundation as well as club and community donations. They are contributing $9,000 of the needed $11,000 for building the shed. The club reserved another $2,000 to equip the shed with skate hangers, at least 30 pairs of new ice skates and the counter spaces to manage the skate and hot drinks distribution.

“Now, we just need a typical Iowa winter and the community can experience a new and enjoyable family activity," Ireland said at the end of the check ceremony.

Following the ceremony, Mayor Kidd and City Clerk Riesselman updated the club members with plans for future improvements in the city. These included upgrading the waste water and drinking water systems, continuing road improvements, adding an accessible playground to Mound Park, completing the library expansion, designing the streetscape for Walnut Street and developing a plan for improving sidewalks throughout the city.