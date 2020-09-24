Dallas Center Brewers and Smokers hosting grab-and-go events Sept. 26, Oct. 3

Submitted by Dallas Center Brewers and Smokers

The Dallas Center Brewers and Smokers, two small but mighty clubs, are adapting to the coronavirus challenges. They are hosting grab-and-go events from 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 in Mound Park at the intersection of Percival and Walnut in Dallas Center. Each week they will have four different beers and a unique hard cider along with assorted BBQ. You are invited to bring clean growlers, pick up samples of food or drink, and leave a generous donation.

This is a free-will offering event with the proceeds going to the Shop with a Cop program that helps youth purchase Christmas gifts for the families and SAILDC whose members help keep our aging and physically challenged residents in their homes by providing transportation, snow shoveling food, and shopping support (when the virus allows). Each year the Brewers and Smokers have raised around $3,000 to support their community. They can be contacted, and donations may be sent to DC Brewers and Smokers, PO Box 123, Dallas Center, IA 50063.

The Brewers have been hosting this enjoyable fund raiser for eight years and the Smokers joined them four years ago. Both groups have members who have been practicing their distinctive crafts for up to 32 years.