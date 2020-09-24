De Soto, Van Meter, Waukee fire departments team up for grain bin rescue training

T.K. West - Correspondent

Members of the Waukee, Van Meter and De Soto Fire Departments recently teamed up to complete a grain bin rescue training in anticipation of the upcoming harvest season.

With the help of training officer Captain Justin Fyfe, the training was coordinated with the local business, Professional Rescue Innovations. The company currently works to provide a variety of technical rescue programs to fire departments located all across the state of Iowa, including Dallas County.

“We try and do this training as often as possible,” De Soto Fire Chief John Booth said. “Grain bin rescue isn’t just important during the harvest season but year round, especially when farmers, elevators and ethanol plants are unloading bins. Farmers go in and try to break crusted or stuck grain and they either fall through to a void or have the grain come down on top of them.”

The day began with a two hour classroom session that covered all aspects of construction, components, rescue operations and more. The remainder of the day included a hands-on portion where a “victim” was placed in a prop with grain up to their chest in order to simulate potential rescue scenarios.

Waukee firefighter and paramedic Josh Hutton said that the rescue training is important because it teaches personnel how to handle situations involving grain bins as well as when the grain is moved.

“It raises the awareness and dangers that are involved with moving grain, grain bins and machinery,” Hutton said. “Don’t enter a grain bin with grain inside. If you have to enter make sure you have a safety line, power is off, no augers are running and someone is there with you in case of an emergency.”

In addition to rescue training, the day also allowed local fire departments that often work together to get to know one another along with their strengths and weaknesses. Waukee Deputy Fire Chief Tomme Tysdal said that almost every fire department on the west side of Des Moines relies on automatic aid to accomplish their jobs. He also said that training with other departments is vital to their success.

“When we have a fire in our area, our computer system automatically finds the closest units and sends them. We welcome any opportunity for training, especially those with other departments. The more people involved in training the more viewpoints you have,” Tysdal said.

Van Meter Fire Chief Chris Power also said that it is important for local fire departments to take every opportunity to train not only with their own members but other departments that could be responding with them as well. Power said that along with structure and wild fires, a call involving a grain bin would be considered a major incident and would require a great number of highly trained personnel in order to achieve a positive result.

“It is a very technical and highly specialized rescue situation. If anyone follows the news when these incidents occur, they rarely end with positive results. There is the very real possibility of loss of life for the victim. If we do not train and hone our skills there is the potential for injury and loss of life for a rescuer as well,” Power said.

For community members who work with grain bins, the Van Meter, De Soto and Waukee fire departments emphasize the importance of knowing safety procedures. This includes not allowing children to be in the bins, wagons, or semis, especially when the grain is moving or flowing. Those entering a bin should also let someone know to check on them if they haven’t been heard from in 20-30 minutes as well as take a cell phone in case they encounter any dangerous situations.

“If you are not someone that has experience working around a grain bin, steer clear of them! If you are someone that works around them, I would say follow all of the safety procedures required. Practice good situational awareness and don’t become complacent," Power said. "Always be aware of your surroundings. It is very easy to be confident in our skills and we can sometimes put ourselves in situations that are far more dangerous than we should."