ADM welcomes Tiger statue during ribbon-cutting ceremony

On a bright and sunny day, the face of ADM Schools was officially introduced with the ADM Tiger statue ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 25.

Brought forth by the ADM Alumni Association, the statue was officially celebrated during the ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce, alumni association members and city officials.

"This is a physical representation of Tiger pride," said City of Adel Mayor and ADM Alumni Association member Jim Peters. "The Tiger has been our mascot for a long time. It's bold, it's big and it draws attention and we're really proud of it."

Peters himself has been involved with ADM Schools and Tiger pride most of his life. He was honored as one of four inductees into the ADM Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

As for the statue itself, it's been quite a long road that began back even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In total, this was a process two-plus years in the making and when the final paw was laid down, there was another feeling felt by ADM Alumni Association members.

"It feels like there's weight off of our shoulders now," said fellow ADM Alumni Association member and head girls golf coach Dana Brown. "There were many times in the nitty-gritty of this we questioned ourselves on can we do this, are we wasting people's time, is it going to turn out the way we want. It is a relief to have it here and know that all the work put in has brought this wonderful statue."

From the early thought processes to the creation by Chicago Fiberglass Works and more, the arrival of the statue bears so much meaning for all involved. It also marks the first and only three-dimensional representation of the newly established Tiger logo for ADM.

"It feels really great and we're so fortunate that we were able to get all the dirty work done before the pandemic hit," said Brown. "This whole process started before the pandemic hit and we're excited that it's finally here."

The statue now rests proudly in front of the middle school entrance and stands roughly five feet tall with the length of the statue ending in six to seven feet. It's come quite a long way from the initial renderings of four feet tall.

"It's just as we envisioned it and dare I say it, just a bit better," said Brown. "We wanted something bold and something both younger kids and older adults alike could enjoy for a long time yet to come."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was the second big event regarding the Tiger statue following the parade through the town back on Aug. 19.

Now, the statue lies in wait of the ADM football contest against Earlham on Friday, Sept. 25 beginning at 7 p.m.