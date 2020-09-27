Dallas County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 15-21

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff’s Office

It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Sept. 15, 2020

A 29 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for child endangerment.

Sept. 16, 2020

A 37 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 39 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure To appear. The original charge was violation of probation and theft 3rd degree.

Sept. 17, 2020

A 28 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was theft 4th degree.

A 39 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for domestic abuse assault – 1st offense.

Sept. 18, 2020

A 24 year old Waukee resident was arrested for operating while under the influence – 3rd offense and driving while barred.

Sept. 19, 2020

A 33 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for scheduling conference- original charge of assault causing bodily injury.

A 44 year old female Perry resident was arrested at 10th and Pattee St., Perry for interference with official acts and violation of a no contact order.

A 48 year old female Casey resident was stopped at the 98 mile marker of Interstate 80 for OWI. She was taken to the Dallas County Jail and cited and released to a responsible driver.

A 48 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested in the 15000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal for OWI, failure to yield upon entering through highway and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

Driver one was traveling south in the 26759 block of N Ave., when he was struck by a vehicle driven by driver two turning into a driveway off of N Ave. After driver one was struck his vehicle continued toward the parking of at 26759 N Ave. and struck two vehicles that were parked on the edge of the parking lot. Both drivers were checked by EMS and did not need to be transported. A passenger in vehicle one was transported to Methodist West by Dallas County EMS. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $7,000, vehicle one estimated at $9,000, vehicle three $4,500 and vehicle four $1,000. Driver two was cited for failure to yield upon left turn.

Sept. 20, 2020

A 48 year old Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole- original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 21, 2020

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 21000 block of Highway 141. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $7,000.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 28000 block of F90. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000.