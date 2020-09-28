Raccoon River Valley Trail bridge in Adel to be lit Oct. 6

Submitted by Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce

The lights on the Raccoon River Valley Trail bridge in Adel will be turned on at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6 for the public to view.

Due to COVID, a formal ribbon cutting will not be hosted but the public is invited to drive Hwy 6 or bike/walk/run over the trail on Oct. 6 and experience the lights.

The trail committee will be on the west side of the bridge to answer questions and thank all donors. The use of masks is encouraged.

