Local students named to DMACC Summer Semester President’s List
Submitted by DMACC
Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Summer Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.
Those recognized from the area include:
- Megan Chapman, Liberal Arts, Adel
- Cassie Donahue, Liberal Arts, Adel
- Suzy Fentress, Liberal Arts, Adel
- Kimberly Hall, Liberal Arts, Adel
- Mitchell Ireland, Network Technology-Telecom/Data Communications, Adel
- Taylor Nepper, Pre-Nursing, Adel
- Lisa Peterson, Accounting & Bookkeeping, Adel
- Carly Kuhse, Liberal Arts, Dallas Center
- Noah Gleason, Liberal Arts, Granger
- Carter Olberding, Liberal Arts, Granger
- Jeremy Brannen, Computer Information Systems, Grimes
- Lindsie Dickhaut, Pre-Nursing, Grimes
- Sara Herr, Graphic Design, Grimes
- Justin Huss, Information Technology/Network Administration, Grimes
- Allison Koch, Liberal Arts, Grimes
- Erica Manning, Web Development, Grimes
- Sterling Rhone, Computer Information Systems, Grimes
- Jason Glaza, Paramedic Specialist, Minburn
- Jacob Jones, Liberal Arts, Redfield
- Emily Allison, Liberal Arts, Waukee
- Taylor Anderson, Pre-Nursing, Waukee
- Michael Comito, Liberal Arts, Waukee
- Griffin DiPietro, Electronics Engineering Technology, Waukee
- Zachary Harty, Liberal Arts, Waukee
- Barrin Hendricks, Liberal Arts, Waukee
- Sarah Johnson, Liberal Arts, Waukee
- Haili Killen, Surgical Technology, Waukee
- Jivan Koneru, Liberal Arts, Waukee
- Yvette LeBaron, Photography, Waukee
- Zander Leman, Liberal Arts, Waukee
- Alexandria Nigg, Liberal Arts, Waukee
- Danielle Pudenz, Liberal Arts, Waukee
- Jordan Rose, Liberal Arts, Waukee
- Bryan Shanesy, Information Technology/Network Administration, Waukee
- McKenna Ussery, Liberal Arts, Waukee