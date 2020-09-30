The Wellmark Foundation makes $100,000 gift to the Waukee Betterment Foundation’s EPIC Inclusive Playground project

Submitted by City of Waukee

WAUKEE — The Wellmark Foundation recently contributed $100,000 to the Waukee Betterment Foundation’s EPIC Inclusive Playground project that will serve those of all abilities in Waukee’s future Triumph Park. This 2020 Large Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grant will help the Waukee Betterment Foundation work toward its $2.7 million fundraising goal for this project.

“The Wellmark Foundation is proud to provide a Large MATCH Grant for the Waukee EPIC Inclusive Playground,” said Mary Lawyer, The Wellmark Foundation Executive Director. “This playground will allow people of all abilities to be active and engaged in play for generations to come.”

The Waukee Betterment Foundation and playground design firm Landscape Structures Inc. revealed the look of the Waukee EPIC Inclusive Playground in January. The firm builds only one EPIC Playground every year, and Waukee’s will be the most inclusive to date of its size.

The 15,000-square-foot playground will feature mobility device access at various levels, rubberized surfacing for accessibility and safety, a seating wall, sensory features, STEM panels, shade structures, and accessible parking and restrooms. The playground will be situated near the Greater Iowa Credit Union Miracle League® Field and an accessible fishing pier.

“2020 has presented significant hurdles in fundraising for projects across Central Iowa including this one,” said Todd McDonald, Waukee Betterment Foundation President. “However, we’re feeling good about achieving our goal and completing the project in 2022. With generous support like this from The Wellmark Foundation, we are one big step closer to making the project a reality.”

The City of Waukee’s 66-acre Triumph Park will feature a sports complex with 12 softball/baseball fields, practice areas, concessions, accessible restrooms, 800+ parking spaces, an 11-acre pond amenity and stormwater management feature, greenspaces, trails and the Waukee Betterment Foundation’s inclusive amenities. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with an opening date of spring 2022 planned.