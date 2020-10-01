Board and Batten opens its doors in Dallas Center

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

Terri George, a native of Iowa, and her husband Bryan, native to Australia, have been involved in the sale and restoration of antiques and custom furniture for the past 18+ years. They have brought their experience to Dallas Center and have opened a new business called Board and Batten, located at 1412 Walnut St., Dallas Center.

“We moved to Dallas Center late last year and love the city, its people and its history,” George said. “We felt we could contribute, just a little bit, to downtown and hopefully a resurgence of business on Walnut Street.”

Board and Batten describes the typical Midwestern barn exterior that has vertical boards joined with small strips of wood, referred to as battens.

“The correct location and store was critical to the success of this venture and we are very fortunate to have been able to secure this historic location,” she said.

George shared that the existing building had been unused for retail for the past three to four years.

About eight weeks ago, they decided to open up the new business. Their official opening date was Sept. 18. COVID-19 contributed to their expedited opening of their store.

“With so many closings, it seemed like a good time for an opening,” George said.

The store will sell found, refined and curated goods. There will be antique, primitive and vintage goods repurposed into decorator home/design goods. A specialty selection of gift items will also be available. Custom furniture pieces can be commissioned.

“Although we do have antiques, we are not a typical antique store,” George said. “We feel antiques, vintage and primitive items and even modern pieces can all be used to create a broad design palette.”

Her favorite thing about their business is finding items in various states of decay, some of which are destined for the scrap yard. She preserves them through repurposing or restoration and creates something usable and decorative.

George hopes it will be a relaxing and pleasant experience at their store with numerous one-of-a-kind items available. Everyone is welcome at their store, including the occasional dog.

“We are so grateful for the reception we have received from Dallas Center and Dallas County since our opening,” she said. “Thank you to all.”

Their business hours are Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For information and questions, please call 515-992-8011.