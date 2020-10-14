Veteran with no family buried with military honors at Iowa Veterans Cemetery

Special to Dallas County News

On a beautiful fall day at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, William Aaron Edgington Jr (Air Force) was buried with full military honors. With no known family, he was honored by those who were in attendance on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The Patriot Riders led the processional, the Story City American Legion did the 21-gun salute and Offutt Air Force sent the Honor Guard. The folded flag was presented to a Patriot Rider. Peterson Funeral Homes of Carlisle, Indianola and Des Moines organized the services.