De Soto Police Report: Sept. 7-24

Submitted by De Soto Police Department

9-7-20

Tylor Parks reported a burglary.

9-8-20

Male arrested for violation of a no contact order and no drivers’ license.

Jeff Mertz reported a theft of a package.

9-12-20

Linda Ostrand reported a theft of yard art.

9-13-20

Male cited and released for driving under suspension.

Edgetowner Motel reported a theft of services.

9-21-20

Male cited and released for driving under suspension.

9-24-20

Male arrested for public intoxication, interference with official acts with injury and no drivers’ license.