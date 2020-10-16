SUBSCRIBE NOW

De Soto Police Report: Sept. 7-24

Submitted by De Soto Police Department

9-7-20

Tylor Parks reported a burglary. 

9-8-20

Male arrested for violation of a no contact order and no drivers’ license. 

Jeff Mertz reported a theft of a package. 

9-12-20

Linda Ostrand reported a theft of yard art. 

9-13-20

Male cited and released for driving under suspension. 

Edgetowner Motel reported a theft of services. 

9-21-20

Male cited and released for driving under suspension. 

9-24-20

Male arrested for public intoxication, interference with official acts with injury and no drivers’ license. 