De Soto Police Report: Sept. 7-24
Submitted by De Soto Police Department
9-7-20
Tylor Parks reported a burglary.
9-8-20
Male arrested for violation of a no contact order and no drivers’ license.
Jeff Mertz reported a theft of a package.
9-12-20
Linda Ostrand reported a theft of yard art.
9-13-20
Male cited and released for driving under suspension.
Edgetowner Motel reported a theft of services.
9-21-20
Male cited and released for driving under suspension.
9-24-20
Male arrested for public intoxication, interference with official acts with injury and no drivers’ license.