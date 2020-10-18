Adel Police Report: Oct. 7-11

Submitted by Adel Police Department

10-7-20

Arrest: A 34 year old male Adel resident was arrested for harassment.

10-9-20

Accident: Vehicle one vehicle was traveling in the 300 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. N. Vehicle two struck the rear of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $5,000.

10-10-20

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 1400 block of Lynne Dr. Item estimated at $5.

10-11-20

Arrest: A 55 year old male Adel resident was arrested on an Adel original warrant for assault.