Dallas County Sheriff's Report: Oct. 6-12

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 6

A Dexter driver was backing out of a parking space in a private lot when he struck the rear of a vehicle owned by a Des Moines driver. No injuries were reported and damage was listed as under $1,000 to each vehicle.

Oct. 7

A 59 year old male De Soto resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

Oct. 8

A 32 year old was arrested in the 27000 blk of Highway 141 for operating while under the influence – 1st offense.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 34000 block of 360th Street. The vehicle sustained approximately $8,000 damage and had to be towed from the scene. There were no injuries reported in this accident.

A 24 year old male Urbandale resident was arrested on a warrant for theft 4th degree.

A 50 year old male De Soto resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was fail to pay child support.

Oct. 9

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on Old Hwy 6. Damage was estimated at approximately $2,500.

Oct. 10

A minor aged driver from Adel was driving in the 30000 block of Meadow Road when they hit a deer. The vehicle skidded into the ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side. No occupants were injured. The vehicle sustained approximately $8,000 damage.

Oct. 11

A semi Miami, FL driver was driving eastbound near the 101 mile marker of I80, when he hit a deer with his semi. There were no injuries and damage was estimated at approximately $4,000.

A Jefferson driver was northbound in the 21500 block of Hwy 169 when he stuck a deer. There were no injuries to the occupants of the car and damage was estimated at approximately $5,000.

A 57 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation. The original charge was assault causing bodily injury.

Oct. 12

A Fort Dodge driver was driving northbound in the 13000 block of N Ave when his front tire blew and caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle went into the ditch and into a fence. The vehicle sustained approximately $1,000 damage and the fence received approximately $200 damage. No injuries were reported. The driver was cited for driving with a suspended license and failure to have insurance.

A Perry driver was driving on Hwy 44 near W Ave. She stopped for construction in the area and was rear ended by an unknown vehicle that then left the scene of the accident. The vehicle sustained minor damage and was able to be driven away. The passenger in the vehicle was transported to Methodist West for neck pain. No other injuries were reported.

A 46 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court, violation of no contact order.

A 24 year old male, Fort Des Moines Residential Facility, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.

A 22 year old male Baxter resident was arrested on a warrant for eluding.