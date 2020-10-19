Melissa Raye Hair Studio holds ribbon cutting in Dallas Center

Special to Dallas County News

The ribbon was cut at Melissa Raye Hair Studio in Dallas Center on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The new hair studio opened in a familiar location after owner Melissa Hepworth noticed an ad offering to sell Trudy’s Beauty Salon on Dallas Center’s main street. She talked it over with her parents, Pete and Linda Hepworth, and they urged her to “go for it!”

Trudy and Melissa reached an agreement, and the Melissa Raye Hair Studio was open for business in March. Three days later all hair salons were closed by the state because of COVID-19. Hepworth was allowed to open the studio again on May 16 and she said “The business has been growing ever since then.”

She began planning for an official grand opening. While cutting the hair of Alex MacConnell (a board member of the DC Betterment Foundation) the two discovered that Alex’s son, Logan, was a percussion star with the DC-G Jazz Band and that the band was always looking for chances to play outside while the weather was warm. Shortly afterwards, the open house was scheduled and the band was booked.

Additional photos of the open house and a video of the band playing can be found on the Dallas Center Chatter Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Buck71/videos/10223079938284516