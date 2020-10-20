City of Waukee Receives APA Iowa Award for Transportation Planning

Submitted by City of Waukee

WAUKEE — The City of Waukee and Snyder & Associates, Inc. received the Iowa Chapter of the American Planning Association’s (APA Iowa) 2020 Transportation Planning Award. Each year, APA Iowa asks its members to nominate plans, projects, and individuals deserving recognition by the professional organization. The “Waukee Street Design Guide,” which is a manual of Waukee street classifications and standards, took the gold in the transportation category.

In a community expected to double in size by 2040, the City of Waukee worked with Snyder & Associates to create a plan for future mobility and road safety improvements for Waukee residents and visitors. Traffic calming measures developed in the plan have already been implemented on specific Waukee streets to address speed concerns from residents.

“This plan is a valuable tool for both our development community and City officials, as it clearly defines expectations and requirements for street design and construction to provide a good transportation network. The goal is really to manage increased demand as well as safety,” said Waukee Development Services Director Brad Deets.

Visit bit.ly/waukeestreetguide to see the Waukee Street Design Guide. Visit APA Iowa’s YouTube Channel for videos about each of the 2020 Iowa Planning Award recipients.