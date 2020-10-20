HIRTA to upgrade servers, temporarily suspend will-call service

Submitted by HIRTA

URBANDALE – HIRTA’s servers will be replaced beginning on Oct. 28. HIRTA anticipates interruptions to its phone and email lines from Oct. 28-29.

To prepare for this, HIRTA advise riders to schedule all possible rides in advance of Oct. 28. In order to best serve its customers, HIRTA is suspending the will-call service for Oct. 28-29. HIRTA is expected to resume the will-call service on Oct. 30.

"We thank our communities for understanding and patience through this upgrade process. This upgrade is funded in part by the Leonard A. Good Trust," HIRTA said in a release.