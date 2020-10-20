Two Adel Mediacom employees recognized for outstanding service

Submitted by Mediacom

ADEL – Two local Mediacom employees were recognized among the company’s top-performing employees who demonstrated outstanding efforts to serve customers during the past year.

Holly Landers, an Adel resident, earned the “Employees’ Choice Award” for exemplary customer service to recognize her performance in the telemarketing department in Mediacom’s West Des Moines customer center. Landers was voted best in her department and has been employed by Mediacom for seven years.

Teresa Campbell, an Adel resident, was recognized with the “Employee of the Year Award” for providing outstanding customer service as an engineer from the Des Moines office. Campbell has been a Mediacom employee for 20 years.

The employees recognized were among more than 150 Mediacom employees across the country who were selected. The company employs 4,500 people companywide, with more than 1,400 Iowans in its workforce. Awards are presented each October as employees mark Customer Service Week.