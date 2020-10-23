ADM Scholarship Foundation announces October Students of the Month

Submitted by ADM Scholarship Foundation

The 2020-2021 school year at the ADM Community School District has successfully completed over five weeks of school including many extracurricular activities. Congratulations to the success of our volleyball teams, football teams and cross country athletes along with all the academic achievements.

The teachers and coaches have named the October Students of the Month for recognition by local businesses and the ADM Scholarship Foundation. The businesses then make a contribution to the Scholarship Foundation honoring these students. Congratulations to the October Students of the Month.

Student of the Month

Zoe Marckmann — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

Sean Whitson and Anna West

Fine Arts

Sarah DenHerder (All State Band) and Sean Whitson (Choir) — Lincoln Savings Bank

Football Players — Fuller Petroleum Service

Week 3: Dylan Anderson and Vincent Benetti

Week 4: Jacob Yanacheck and Lucas Curry

Week 5: Lucas Ray and Ben Gard

Week 6: Matt Dufoe and Gabe Heitz

Week 7: Brevin Doll and David Finnegan

Week 8: Jacob Crystal and Tyson Shafer

Volleyball

Madi Siefken — Patrick’s Restaurant

Cheer

Ellah Genovese — Adel Health Mart

Boys Cross Country

Cooper Greenslade — Adel Family Dentistry

Girls Cross Country

Geneva Timmerman — Adel Rotary Club

A special thank you to the businesses and all the supporters of the ADM Scholarship Foundation for their contributions to the scholarship program. The ADM Seniors that are going on to post-secondary education may apply to receive one of these scholarships. Announcement of the scholarship recipients is made each year at commencement.

All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide these scholarships. Since 1985, when the Foundation was established, 743 students have received scholarships totaling over $723,500. More information may be found at the website www.admscholarshipfoundation.com or you may contact a board member listed on the site.