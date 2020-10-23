ADM Scholarship Foundation announces October Students of the Month
The 2020-2021 school year at the ADM Community School District has successfully completed over five weeks of school including many extracurricular activities. Congratulations to the success of our volleyball teams, football teams and cross country athletes along with all the academic achievements.
The teachers and coaches have named the October Students of the Month for recognition by local businesses and the ADM Scholarship Foundation. The businesses then make a contribution to the Scholarship Foundation honoring these students. Congratulations to the October Students of the Month.
Student of the Month
Zoe Marckmann — Raccoon Valley Bank
Kiwanis
Sean Whitson and Anna West
Fine Arts
Sarah DenHerder (All State Band) and Sean Whitson (Choir) — Lincoln Savings Bank
Football Players — Fuller Petroleum Service
- Week 3: Dylan Anderson and Vincent Benetti
- Week 4: Jacob Yanacheck and Lucas Curry
- Week 5: Lucas Ray and Ben Gard
- Week 6: Matt Dufoe and Gabe Heitz
- Week 7: Brevin Doll and David Finnegan
- Week 8: Jacob Crystal and Tyson Shafer
Volleyball
Madi Siefken — Patrick’s Restaurant
Cheer
Ellah Genovese — Adel Health Mart
Boys Cross Country
Cooper Greenslade — Adel Family Dentistry
Girls Cross Country
Geneva Timmerman — Adel Rotary Club
A special thank you to the businesses and all the supporters of the ADM Scholarship Foundation for their contributions to the scholarship program. The ADM Seniors that are going on to post-secondary education may apply to receive one of these scholarships. Announcement of the scholarship recipients is made each year at commencement.
All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide these scholarships. Since 1985, when the Foundation was established, 743 students have received scholarships totaling over $723,500. More information may be found at the website www.admscholarshipfoundation.com or you may contact a board member listed on the site.