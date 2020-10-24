COVID-19 alters Halloween plans in Dallas County. Here's what's happening.

The Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee will host a Halloween Hayday Parade from 4-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The parade replaces the traditional Trunk or Treat. The parade will start at 4 p.m. at Mound Park. If the parade route does not pass by your home, please find a socially distanced spot along the route to enjoy the parade. If you live along the route, please avoid parking vehicles on the street. Find more information, including the parade route, on the Dallas County Seasonal Fun Committee's Facebook page. Join the fun by:

Wearing your costumes. Pets too!

Participating in our parade through our vehicle/float decorating competition

Participating in our home/yard decorating competition

Participating in our color contest