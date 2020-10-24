COVID-19 alters Halloween plans in Dallas County. Here's what's happening.
Here’s a look at the Halloween activities happening around the Dallas County area.
Adel
- The city of Adel has set Beggars' Night for 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The city encourages all residents and participants to review and follow public health guidelines to make this holiday as safe and fun as possible. Please note that many typical Halloween activities can present a high level of risk this year.
- If you are sick, please stay home. If you have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed within 14 days of the event, please stay home.
- We encourage everyone to respect homes with their lights off, as this signal represents the inability to partake this year or the decision not to participate.
- The city strongly encourages and recommends wearing a face mask or covering, as traditional Halloween masks do not offer appropriate protection from COVID-19.
- Please maintain at least six feet from participants outside of your household.
- Please wash your hands regularly or use hand sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable.
- Dallas County 4-H clubs are providing a safe and family-friendly Halloween experience for all community youth through Trunk or Treat. The event has been postponed from Sunday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 1 because of weather. Trunk or Treat will now be held from 3-4:30 on Sunday, Nov. 1 at the Dallas County Fairgrounds, 28057 Fairground Rd, Adel. Bring your friends and your best costumes. Sanitizing stations will be available and face-coverings are highly recommended.
Dallas Center
The Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee will host a Halloween Hayday Parade from 4-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The parade replaces the traditional Trunk or Treat. The parade will start at 4 p.m. at Mound Park. If the parade route does not pass by your home, please find a socially distanced spot along the route to enjoy the parade. If you live along the route, please avoid parking vehicles on the street. Find more information, including the parade route, on the Dallas County Seasonal Fun Committee's Facebook page. Join the fun by:
Wearing your costumes. Pets too!
Participating in our parade through our vehicle/float decorating competition
Participating in our home/yard decorating competition
Participating in our color contest
Trick-or-treating will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Dawson
- Trick-or-treating will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. No hayrides or games this year.
De Soto
Ketelsen RV - De Soto invites community members to its Halloween Spooktacular from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 17 Ellefson Dr. Kids can venture through a "Creepy Camper," enter a costume contest and trick-or-treat. A pet costume contest will also be held. The De Soto Fire and Police Departments will be on hand during the event.
- Trick-or-treating will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Dexter
- Trick-or-treating will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Granger
- The City of Granger Beggars' Night is 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. For residents who will be distributing goodies, please light up your front door area indicating “beggars” are welcome.
Grimes
- Beggars' Night has been set for 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Minburn
- Trunk or Treat will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 on Baker Street in downtown Minburn. No registration required. Set up starts at 5 p.m. Trunk decoration is encouraged but not required. A prize will be handed out for the best decorated trunk. Cars will be parked along Baker Street in every other spot. Social distancing is encouraged.
- Traditional trick-or-treating will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 in Minburn. If you plan to have candy to hand out please have a light on outside your home. Everyone please follow CDC guidelines. social distance as much as possible. Wearing a mask is recommended.
Perry
- The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host a Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat walk in downtown Perry from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. All participants are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings and maintain at least 6ft between other groups of trick-or-treaters. Willis Avenue (from 1st to 3rd) and 2nd Street (from Otley to Pattee) will be CLOSED to vehicles for the event. Parking available at city lots and side streets. Enter at intersections and follow the designated one-way route through the downtown area.
- The Perry City Council has set the official trick-or-treating night for 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. Participating households should turn porch lights on. Masks are recommended for trick-or-treaters, guardians and households giving away candy. Social distancing recommendations should be followed. If you are sick, please do not participate. Please follow safety guidelines set by the county, state and federal health departments.
- Weather permitting, Hy-Vee will host a free outdoor Kids Halloween Event outside the Perry store. Join Hy-Vee for treats and activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
- Raccoon River Pet Rescue is hosting a Halloween 'Drive Through' Donation and Pet Costume Contest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 14360 Ivy Place, Perry. Bring your donation of pet food, litter, toys or cash to the shelter and help the shelter restock its shelves. Drive by the shelter, drop off the donation and we get a treat. If you have a pet, dress them up to be entered into the Pet Costume Contest. More details can be found on the Raccoon River Pet Rescue Facebook page.
Redfield
- Trick-or-treating will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Van Meter
- Van Meter has set Beggars' Night for 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The city has released some recommendations to help reduce the risk associated with Beggars Night:
- Regardless of starting point, always keep houses on your right when walking. This means no crossing streets. No walking opposite directions on sidewalks. Maintain six feet apart when walking and trick-or-treating. Stay within your family groups and all children must be accompanied by an adult
- If you are handing out candy do so from the end of your driveway or at the sidewalk
- Turn on your exterior lights if you want trick-or-treaters to stop at your home
- A Halloween mask does not constitute a suitable face covering. Please consider wearing a protective mask.
- Look for more information, including a directional map, at the city's website, https://vanmeteria.gov.
The Van Meter Parks and Recreation will be handing out candy downtown near the Public Library starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Waukee
The Waukee Library is hosting its first-ever Virtual Costume Parade. How will it work? You submit photos of you or your kids in costume and we will create and share a virtual "parade" on Friday, Oct. 30 — just in time for Halloween! Email your photos to us at youthservices@waukee.org by Oct. 28 to be part of the parade.
- Beggars' Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. The city encourages residents to review safety precautions before venturing out for Beggars' Night. Some key trick-or-treating modifications presented by the IDPH include:
- Lining up individually wrapped goodie bags or paper cups at the end of the driveway or at the edge of a yard for trick-or-treaters. (Be sure to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags).
- If choosing to take children out on Beggars’ Night, limit the number of houses you visit and ask children to maintain at least six feet of distance from others.
- Only accept factory-wrapped treats while trick-or-treating; avoid homemade treats from strangers.
- Stay local.
Woodward
Woodward will host trick-or-treating 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Each individual house will be able to decide whether they want to participate.
