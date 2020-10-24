Dallas County Democrats to host drive-thru yard sign pick up event on Oct. 26

Submitted by Dallas County Democrats

The Dallas County Democrats will be hosting a safe, drive-thru political yard sign pick up event from 4-6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 at the Waukee Centennial Park. Voters and residents can drive up and masked volunteers will place yard signs of your choice in your vehicle.

Yard signs available: Biden/Harris, Cindy Axne, Theresa Greenfield and many others. Signs are free and available while supplies last.

Voters can also get information on where to vote, how to return their absentee ballot and more during the free event.