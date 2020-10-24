Patriot Parade, Trump Train Parade events set for Oct. 25, 26

Special to Dallas County News

Patriot Parade

A Patriot Parade will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25. The parade will start in Perry at Stokley Lumber. Staging will be from 12:30-1 p.m.

The parade will leave to the east, make a loop back to First Street on Highway 141 before going back down First and east on Willis to run through Perry once. The parade will leave Perry and head to Adel and then De Soto, where a stop will be held just south of I-35. The parade will leave De Soto and go south to 90 before going west and making a stop on the I-80 overpass to wave flags. The parade will continue west to Stuart and then Panora before stopping at a Casey's in Panora. The parade will head to Yale and then end in Jamaica at Just One More.

Attendees are encouraged to show their support for President Trump, police, military and first responders with cars, trucks, motorcycles and more. Hats, shirts and flags will be available, in addition to vendors.

Trump Train Parade Trifecta

The Dallas County Republicans are hosting a Trump Train Parade Trifecta from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 in Adel.

Participants will meet at the Dallas County Fairgrounds for the parade lineup, to include cars, trucks, tractors, golf carts and jeeps. The parade will make its way to the Adel town square.

The parade will stop at the Dallas County Courthouse for speakers, including David Young, Ambassador Branstad and Dallas County Republican candidates.

Music, food, campaign posters, bumper stickers, signs and more will also be available.