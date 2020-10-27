Meet the candidates for Iowa Senate District 10: Jake Chapman and Warren Varley

Incumbent State Sen. Jake Chapman, a Republican, is facing Democratic challenger Warren Varley for Iowa Senate District 10. The district spans portions of Dallas County, including Adel and Perry.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Meet the candidates for Iowa Senate District 10:

Jake Chapman, Republican

Age: 36

Place of birth: Des Moines

Grew up: Adel

Current home: Adel

Political experience: Jake Chapman has served in the Iowa Senate since 2013 and currently serves as Chairman of the Ways and Means committee. The Ways Committee primarily focuses on tax policy. Jake also serves as Assistant Majority Leader and has served on numerous boards and commissions at the state level.

What is your top issue should you be elected?

Prior to Covid-19 Iowa had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the United States. As a leader in the Iowa Senate, I am proud of our measured approach to budgeting and growing Iowa’s economy. Despite the pandemic, Iowans can be proud to know that our economic emergency funds are full and we just closed the fiscal year with a $305 million surplus; all while implementing the largest income tax cut in Iowa’s history and increasing K-12 funding by $100 million this year. We built the greatest economy Iowa has ever seen and as we come out of this pandemic, we will build our economy bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.

What’s the number one thing the Legislature should do to address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa?

One of the greatest consequences of Covid is what has occurred to our citizens in long term care centers, assisted living, and our hospitals. I will work to implement legislation that gives patients as well as their families certain compassionate care rights. Sadly, far too many Iowans have been left comfortless in these trying times due to restrictions placed on visitations of loved ones. I will work to implement an Iowa Patient Bill of Rights that ensure basic and fundamental protections from overreaching policies.

Warren Varley, Democrat

Age: 59

Grew up: Adair County, south of Stuart and Menlo

Current home: Stuart

Political experience: Elected positions: Adair County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees; Coon Valley Telephone Co-op Board of Directors; President of Midwest Partnership Economic Development Board; Chair of Stuart Enterprise for Economic Development Board; Iowa State University GSB Finance Director.

Candidate: For Iowa House of Representatives District 20 in 2018.

Other experience: City Attorney for Menlo & Casey; Assistant Guthrie County Attorney; Iowa Supreme Court Grievance Commissioner; Adair County Farm Bureau Board; Volunteer/member of Ag4All (Who's Your Iowa Farmer), Guthrie County Economic Development, Iowa Cattlemen's Association, Stuart Chamber of Commerce, Practical Farmers of Iowa, Project Restore Foundation, West Central Valley Scholarships Board, several United Methodist Church boards; Iowa District Court Law Clerk, Soil Conservation Service Technician, Iowa House of Representatives Page.

What is your top issue should you be elected?

The chronic under-funding of public education (Pre-K through community college and state universities) is the biggest threat to Iowa’s prosperity. Each dollar invested in education yields up to $17 of economic growth. Public school funding must catch up with inflation to attract and retain quality teachers and staff, with additional funding for rural and other districts with high numbers of low-income families. Public-private internships, apprenticeships and vocational training must be expanded to fill critical workforce gaps. School funding formulas should be revised to reflect public schools’ multiple contributions to our communities, made apparent by the pandemic.

What’s the number one thing the Legislature should do to address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa?

Elected officials must provide leadership in both words and actions. Iowans face climbing rates of coronavirus spread and deaths due to elected officials’ inconsistent messaging and behavior that sometimes thwarts the advice of public health professionals. The economic impact and social costs of this disease will be less if we quickly and aggressively bring it under control. Testing and tracing should be increased. Unlike current practice, contracts for those services should be bid competitively to control quality and price. We must encourage local control and mask wearing. A healthy Iowa is a prosperous Iowa.