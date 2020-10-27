Meet the candidates for Dallas County Auditor: Julia Helm and Mike Kern

Incumbent Julia Helm, a Republican, is facing Democratic challenger Mike Kern for Dallas County Auditor.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Meet the candidates for Dallas County Auditor:

Julia Helm, Republican

Place of birth: Clinton

Grew up: Camanche

Current home: Adel

Political experience: I have been the Dallas County Auditor since 2017 and have worked in the Auditor’s Office for almost 10 years.

What is your top issue should you be elected?

One of my top issues is protecting the data stored in the Auditor’s Office, from the election data, real estate information and all the historical records of the county.

I am partnering with the Dallas County Information Services Department as well as the State of Iowa to continue and expand cyber security sweeps to protect information. One way of accomplishing this is diligently training employees on how data is handled. I am also shielding and protecting the physical space as well as backing up historical records digitally.

What will you accomplish if elected?

As I look to the next four years, a priority is continued customer service to the residents and jurisdictions of Dallas County’s ever growing population. My team and I are already planning the Dallas County redistricting as the 2020 Census numbers will show a significant growth in population. Additional polling locations will need to be secured.

Michael "Mike" Kern, Democrat

Place of birth: Springfield, IL

Grew up: mostly in Springfield, have been in Waukee in 2000

Current home: Waukee

Political experience: Precinct Committeeman, VP of the Sangamon County Young Democrats, candidate for Sangamon County Board, Campaign Manager for IL House of Representatives, Coordinator for Richard Durbin initial Congressional race, Chair of the Southeast Dallas County Democrats

What is your top issue should you be elected?

Ensuring that the election process is fair and easy to do. Dallas County will continue growing and our county’s needs for voting locations will likely become very challenging. I will push for expanded in person early voting as well as continued absentee voting.

What will you accomplish if elected?

Having worked in the Economic Development area for local government, I will be an active voice across the county regarding developments that would adversely impact our property tax base, particularly as it relates to schools. I will engage with municipal leaders and public schools across Dallas County. I plan on working with the Iowa Secretary of State and State Legislature on Election issues, such as voting rights, voting administration and a secure voting system.