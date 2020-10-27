Meet the candidates for Iowa House District 19: Nick Miller and Carter Nordman

Democrat Nicholas "Nick" Miller is facing Republican Carter Nordman for the open seat in Iowa House District 19, which covers parts of Dallas County including Adel.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Meet the candidates for Iowa House District 19:

Nicholas “Nick” Miller, Democrat

Age: 22

Place of birth: Des Moines

Grew up: Polk City

Current home: Polk City

Political experience: Served as the Clerk to State Representative Bruce Bearinger for three consecutive sessions.

What is your top issue should you be elected?

My top issue would be to revitalize our small and rural communities using real solutions. I plan to invest more money in our small businesses through tax incentives such as rewarding businesses that offer childcare reimbursements, retirement plans, and good paying jobs. I plan to invest in our rural communities by creating tax incentives for our family farms, promoting new revenue streams, and helping to create new jobs. Building up our communities takes investment, public and private, and the more that we can attract new families and young Iowans to these small communities, the more sustainable our communities will become.

What’s the number one thing the Legislature should do to address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa?

Take leadership and responsibility, as well as promote transparency. It is time for our leaders to step up and lead by example and listen to our health care professionals, ensure resources get to our providers, and making sure that we continue to test and contact trace. We also need to make sure that our businesses have access to the resources they need in order to not only open safely, but to remain open. I believe we need to provide necessary information and assistance to our local communities to empower them to take charge in this fight against COVID-19.

Carter Nordman, Republican

Age: 22

Grew up: Adel

Current home: Adel

Political experience: Adel Parks and Recreation Board (3 years); Elected as chairman by peers for 1 year; Clerked in the Iowa House of Representatives for two years; Candidate for Mayor of Adel in 2017

What is your top issue should you be elected?

Creating a competitive business environment within Iowa while ensuring there is a 21st-century workforce ready and available to fill those high paying/quality jobs.

We must ensure that Iowa’s tax code is competitive not only with surrounding states, but with states across the nation. Lowering and simplifying Iowa taxes across the board will result in more jobs, lower unemployment, higher investments, and even more tax revenue for the state. We must also ensure we are educating a 21st-century workforce by increasing the access to community college and connecting schools, workers, and businesses for apprenticeship programs and job training.

What’s the number one thing the Legislature should do to address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa?

The Legislature should of course focus on ensuring our state has enough PPE and continue to make testing widely available to all. One thing in particular though that we have learned during this pandemic is our reliance on high-speed internet. The Iowa Legislature should make expanding broadband a top priory to all Iowans to ensure they can continue to work and thrive during this pandemic and beyond.