Meet the candidates for Iowa State House District 20: Ray 'Bubba' Sorensen and Ryan Morrison

Republican incumbent State Rep. Ray “Bubba” Sorensen is facing Democratic challenger Ryan Morrison for Iowa House District 20, which covers a portion of Dallas County including Perry.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Meet the candidates for Iowa House District 20:

Ray “Bubba” Sorensen, Republican

Age: 41

Place of birth: Creston

Grew up: Fontanelle

Current home: Greenfield

Political experience: Interned for the Iowa Senate 2000-2001; Clerked for the Iowa

House of Representatives 2011-2012; Served one term on Greenfield City Council 2013-2014. Currently am the State Representative for House District 20, having served from 2018-2020 and am seeking my second term.

What is your top issue should you be elected?

Workforce continues to be a major issue for Iowa. Iowa employers can't find enough workers to fill their open jobs. We have worked to address this by helping Iowans access job training through our community colleges, looking at ways to make child care more readily available and affordable, and expanding broadband to all corners of the state. I have been very involved in the broadband portion of these efforts and have led legislation that would expedite the process of expanding high-speed internet to rural communities. I expect to continue to move forward on these priorities next session.

What’s the number one thing the Legislature should do to address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa?

The best thing that we can do is make sure that we can get folks back to work, school, and their normal lives as quickly and safely as possible. The last thing that we all need is

another shutdown. That would be bad for our mental and physical health, our students, and our small businesses.

Like it or not, COVID is here to stay for the time being and we all need to do our part by taking precautions to prevent its spread. We can continue to get back to our normal lives while also making sure that vulnerable populations are kept safe and healthy. I'll work to do both of these things next session.

Ryan Morrison, Democrat

Morrison did not respond to the Perry Chief's questionnaire before deadline.