Halloween graveyard tradition continues to grow for Adel family

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

A Halloween graveyard tradition started four years ago when Mindy Holland and Adam Fisher moved to Adel.

“It started the first year we lived here,” Holland said. “We planned on getting away a week in September. We ended up not going and I brought up the idea of getting stuff for the front yard.”

Their big front yard is what inspired them to put in a graveyard, which is located at 1405 Sandra Cir. Holland and Fisher mostly do all the decorating, but receive a little help from their kids.

“Adam builds all my crazy ideas!” Holland said. “Then I paint them and put the details and finishing things on them.”

Holland shared that the graveyard started out very small and has gotten bigger each year. She feels this is the second year it was big enough to invite people.

“This year, we built a lot of new items,” Holland said. “We buy one new ‘talking friend’ each year. However, this year having too much time with COVID, I might have gone a little overboard. I needed something to look forward to and thought others needed it too.”

It takes them a few months to put their ideas together and over two weeks to install their graveyard displays. This year, they started in late September so it was ready by the first weekend in October.

“We talk it out over and over again,” Holland said. “We are really good working together with different ideas and it just comes together.”

People may walk through the graveyard at any time. In the evenings, lights are on. Fridays and Saturdays, they also turn on their fog machine, bring out their big talking friends and the moaning skull heads are going. There isn’t anything that will jump out at guests, so she feels it is OK for people of all ages.

“Everyone loves it,” Holland said. “Kids call our house the Halloween or the spooky house. All the parents thank us for doing it, which I think is the best. They realize all the work that goes into it.”

Holland shared that one little boy drew them a picture because he loves their yard so much. Many families have to drive by daily and have made multiple trips through their graveyard.

“We have met several new people and have enjoyed all the questions we get from the kids,” Holland said. “[We] heard from one dad his daughter was a little worried about how we got all the bones.”

On Halloween night, there will be music playing from the Halloween movies. Normally, Holland has children tell her a joke to get a treat, but jokes will not be required this year. She will have candy on a table to keep things moving and they will do their best to keep with social distancing rules.

“I’m just happy we are still having it,” Holland said. “We just love standing back and watch/listen to [people] as they go through. They have to go through a few times.”

Holland asks their guests to stay on the lit path and to not touch the displays.

Halloween is their favorite holiday to decorate for, but they decorate for all of the holidays.

“We will start taking [the graveyard] down Nov. 1,” Holland said. “[We] have to get it put away to get the turkeys out for Thanksgiving.”