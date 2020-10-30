ADM students selected for 74th annual Iowa All-State Music Festival

Submitted by ADM Schools

Auditions for the 74th Annual Iowa All-State Music Festival were held virtually Oct. 22-24, 2020. 3,483 students representing 263 high schools auditioned virtually by region.

ADM juniors Sarah Den Herder (horn) and Carly Kuhse (clarinet) were selected for the Iowa All-State Band. ADM seniors Brennan McGee (baritone), Cash Riker (baritone) and Sean Whitson (tenor) were selected for the Iowa All-State Choir.

In total, 268 students were selected for the Band, 211 students were selected for the Orchestra and 601 students were selected for the Chorus. These students represent the top 1.7% of all Iowa high school musicians.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, the joint committees of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 All-State Music Festival Concert due to health safety concerns presented by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. While the festival concert itself will not be able to take place, it in no way diminishes the honor these young musicians have achieved. They are in every way All-State Musicians!