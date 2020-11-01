Dallas County Sheriff Report: Oct. 11-25

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Oct. 11

A Yale driver was traveling west on Hwy 44 around the 16000 block when he lost control of the vehicle. In trying to regain control, the vehicle swerved and went into the ditch, where it rolled into the cornfield. The driver and the passenger were both transported to Mercy hospital to be evaluated for any injuries by Dallas Co EMS. The driver was cited for failure to provide proof of insurance.

Oct. 12

A 54 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant. The original charge was possession of a controlled substance 2nd offense.

A minor Adel driver was driving west bound on 15th street near Sportsmans Club Rd, when he was rear ended by another minor Adel driver. The first vehicle sustained approximately $3,000 in rear end damage. It was able to be driven from the scene. The second vehicle sustained approximately $8,000 in damage to the front end and needed to be towed from the scene. Driver two was checked out on the scene by EMS and released. Driver two was issued citations for failure to stop in assured clear distance and use of electronic communication device with a restricted license.

Oct. 13

A 31 year old male De Soto resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was public intoxication.

Oct. 14

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on Hwy 44. Damage was estimated at approximately $3,500.

A 31 year old male De Soto resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was no valid driver’s license.

Oct. 15

A 26 year old female Dallas Center resident was arrested on a warrant for theft 3rd degree.

A 45 year old male Rippey resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to obey a subpoena and failing to appear.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 29000 block of K Ave. Damage was estimated at approximately $1,500 and the vehicle had to be towed from the scene. There were no injuries reported.

A Van Meter resident reported damage to his fencing that allowed his livestock to get out. Upon arrival of a deputy, the Van Meter resident and a Van Meter driver were on scene. The driver reported that he was rounding the curve in the 25000 block of 347th St, when he hit a deer. This caused him to lose control of the vehicle and he went into the ditch, hitting the fence. The driver did not see any livestock and was going to come back the next morning to advise the owner. Damage to the fencing was estimated at approximately $500. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at approximately $2,500. The driver was cited for striking fixtures upon a highway and failure to maintain control.

Oct. 16

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 29000 block of K Ave. Damage was estimated at approximately $5,000 and the vehicle was towed from the scene. There were no injuries reported.

Oct. 17

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 16000 block of Highway 141. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

A Manson driver was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 141 when she was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop, driven by a Ft. Dodge driver. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $2,000 and $5,000 to vehicle two. Driver two was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

Oct. 18

A 22 year old male Adair resident was arrested at the 111 mile marker of Interstate 80 for OWI.

Oct. 20

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 31000 block of Hwy 44. Damage was estimated at $5,000. There were no injuries to the occupants of the vehicle.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 31000 block of Ute Ave, when he struck a deer. Damage was estimated at $4,000. There were no injuries to the occupants of the vehicle. The driver was cited for no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

Oct. 21

A 38 year old female Perry resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance 1st offense, possession of controlled substance – marijuana 1st and unlawful possession of prescription drug.

Oct. 22

Driver one was driving southbound on N Ave, near Olive Lane, when he slowed for other traffic. He was then rear ended by driver two. Driver two was unable to stop due to wet pavement. Damage to vehicle one was estimated at approximately $1,000 and was towed from the scene. Damage to vehicle two was estimated at $1,000 and was able to be driven from the scene. No injuries were reported to EMS.

Oct. 23

A 45 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug stamp.

A 54 year old male Clive resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of no contact order.

A 63 year old female Des Moines resident was cited and released for driving while license denied or revoked.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 29000 block of 360th St. There were no injuries to the occupants of the vehicle. Damaged was estimated at $7,000 and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Oct. 24

An 18 year old male Waukee resident was arrested for possession of a controlled substance – cannabidiol – 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance – marijuana 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to affix drug stamp. He was also cited for insufficient number of headlights and minor using tobacco/vapor product – 1st offense.

A 41 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 25000 block of 130th St. There were no injuries reported to the occupants of the vehicle. The car sustained approximately $10,000 damage and the owner made private arrangements to move the vehicle from the scene.

An Earlham driver was traveling northbound on I Ave, when she lost control on the gravel. She overcorrected and skidded into the north ditch, where the vehicle rolled onto the driver’s side. She was able to exit the vehicle and reported no injuries. The vehicle sustained approximately $20,000 damage. The owner made private arrangements to have the vehicle moved at a later time.

Oct. 25

A 31 year old male Earlham resident was arrested on a charge of assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

A 32 year old female Waukee driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated – 2nd offense, driving while suspended, operation without registration and failure to provide insurance.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 33000 block of R Ave. The vehicle sustained approximately $3,500 damage. There were no injuries reported and the vehicle was able to be driven away from the scene.