Planning to vote on Election Day? Here's what you need to know about voting in Dallas County

Staff Report

Voters have one more chance to cast their ballots in the 2020 election on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know to vote on Election Day in Dallas County:

When are polls open?

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on Election Day statewide. As long as you are in line by 9 p.m., you will be able to vote.

Find your voting location

Voters can find their polling location on the secretary of state's website. Click the "Find my polling place" link and enter your zip code and address to find your polling place.

Voters can also find their polling place through the Dallas County Auditor's Office. Look for the Dallas County polling places on the Dallas County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections website.

Polling places may have changed since the last election. Some places have consolidated how many polling locations they have or altered the locations, given the coronavirus pandemic and the huge number of early voters.

What should I bring?

Registered voters need to bring a photo ID to the polls. Acceptable forms of identification include an Iowa driver's license or a non-operator ID, a U.S. passport or military ID, a veteran's ID, tribal ID or an Iowa voter ID card.

Under an emergency election directive this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowans will be allowed to use forms of identification that expired in 2020.

If the address on your ID does not match your current address, bring proof of residency as well.

If you are not able to prove your identity with any of those documents, a registered voter in your precinct can attest to who you are. Both you and the attester will need to sign an oath. Falsely attesting or being attested for is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

How can I check if I am registered to vote?

The secretary of state's office provides this easy online search tool to check your registration.

What if I'm not registered to vote?

Iowans can register to vote at the polls on Election Day. You will need a photo ID and proof of residency, like a utility bill or paycheck.

Can I still vote early?

Voting via mail or drop box: The deadline to request an absentee ballot in Iowa was Saturday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. but it's not too late to return your ballot if you already requested one.

To be counted, a completed absentee ballot must be received by the county auditor by the time polls close on Election Day or be postmarked by the day before the election and received by the auditor by noon on the Monday following the election.

The Iowa Secretary of State's website allows voters to track the status of their absentee ballot at sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus.

What will be on my ballot?

President and vice president

U.S. Senate

U.S. House

All 100 of Iowa's state representatives and half of the 50 state senators

County offices like sheriff, county attorney, auditor, treasurer, supervisor and recorder

Other local offices

Nonpartisan offices like hospital trustees and county agricultural extension council

Judicial retention

Constitutional convention measure

What are local candidates' platforms?

We talked to the candidates. Here's what they told us about what they would do if elected: