Iowa election: Republican incumbent Chapman appears to win the race for Iowa Senate District 10

Republican incumbent Jake Chapman appears to defeat Democrat Warren Varley in the race for Iowa Senate District 10, according to unofficial election results.

Iowa Senate District 10 covers portions of Dallas County, including Adel and Perry, as well as parts of Adair, Cass, Guthrie and Polk counties.

Chapman, of Adel, leads with a total of 24,469 votes. Democrat Warren Varley from Stuart had 14,663 votes. Forty-nine votes were written-in.

Chapman, 36, has served in the Iowa Senate since 2013.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chapman said Iowa had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the United States.

“As a leader in the Iowa Senate, I am proud of our measured approach to budgeting and growing Iowa’s economy,” he said.

Chapman said one of the greatest consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is “what has occurred to our citizens in long term care centers, assisted living, and our hospitals.”

He added that he plans to implement legislation that “gives patients as well as their families certain compassionate care rights.”

Election results are unofficial until certified by the Dallas County, Adair County, Cass County, Guthrie County and Polk County boards of supervisors.