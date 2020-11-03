Iowa election: Republican incumbent Sorensen appears to win Iowa House District 20

Republican incumbent Ray “Bubba” Sorensen appears to defeat Democratic challenger Ryan Morrison in the race for Iowa House District 20 in unofficial election results.

Iowa House District 20 covers a portion of Dallas County, including Perry, as well as parts of Adair, Cass and Guthrie counties.

Sorensen leads with a total of 10,817 votes. Morrison had 4,153 votes. Twenty-nine votes were written-in.

Sorensen, 41 of Greenfield, looks to serve his second term in the Iowa House.

Sorensen’s top priority is addressing workforce shortages through “helping Iowans access job training through our community colleges, looking at ways to make child care more readily available and affordable, and expanding broadband to all corners of the state.”

“I have been very involved in the broadband portion of these efforts and have led legislation that would expedite the process of expanding high-speed internet to rural communities,” Sorensen said. “I expect to continue to move forward on these priorities next session.”

Election results are unofficial until certified by the Adair, Cass, Dallas and Guthrie County boards of supervisors.